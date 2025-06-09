Gold Stars CEO rules out coaching shake-up ahead of CAF Champions League debut

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach Frimpong Manso will remain at the helm following the club’s historic Ghana Premier League triumph, Chief Executive Officer Akwasi Adu has confirmed.

The 64-year-old tactician led the club to its first-ever league title, sealing the crown with a 4-0 rout of Accra Lions on the final day.

Gold Stars finished the season with 63 points, scoring 38 goals and conceding 21 across 34 matches.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Adu dismissed rumours of managerial changes ahead of the club’s CAF Champions League debut.

“Every team wants a coach who delivers results, and Frimpong Manso has done just that,” Adu said. “His results speak louder than those of his predecessors, and his job continuity is assured.”

Gold Stars entered the top flight only four years ago. Manso’s success has been widely praised, with many hailing his ability to blend tactical discipline with consistency.

The club now shifts focus to continental competition, with Manso set to lead their first campaign in the CAF Champions League.