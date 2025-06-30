Gold Stars coach Frimpong Manso keen on strengthening squad before 2025/26 season

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, is working with officials of the club to strengthen the team before their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Ghanaian tactician defied all odds in the 2024/25 football season, beating competition from the top clubs to clinch the Ghana Premier League title with Gold Stars.

According to club CEO Kwesi Adu, Coach Frimpong Manso has requested the signing of 11 new players to augment his team before next season.

“The coach has clearly identified the areas he wants to improve, and we are signing the players he specifically asked for.

“He (Frimpong Manso) initially requested 11 new players, eight senior additions and a few promising young players, to create strong internal competition and tactical depth,” Kwesi Adu told Akoma FM in an interview.

Gold Stars, as winners of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title, will represent the country in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The club will be competing on the continental stage while fighting to defend the league title in Ghana and featuring in the MTN FA Cup as well.

In what will be a difficult season, Coach Frimpong Manso’s intention to improve his squad is very crucial.