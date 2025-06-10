Gold Stars FC crowned Champions as Western Region completes hat-trick of Ghana Premier League titles

The Ghana Premier League has a new championâ€”Gold Stars FC. The Bibiani-based club sealed their first-ever league title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, thrashing relegated Accra Lions 4-0 in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Duns Park.

The resounding victory not only marked a historic moment for Gold Stars but also solidified the Western Region’s dominance in Ghanaian football. With this triumph, Gold Stars become the third consecutive team from the region to win the Premier League, following Medeama SC’s success in the 2022/23 season and FC Samartex 1996’s title win in 2023/24.

Goals from Abdul Farouk Amoaful, Kelvin Oppong, Samuel Kumi, and Frank Amankwah ensured a commanding win, sparking wild celebrations throughout the mining town of Bibiani. The title not only etches Gold Stars’ name into the history books but also earns them a coveted spot in the preliminary round of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League, continuing the Western Region’s growing influence on the continental stage.

This milestone underscores a significant shift in the balance of power in Ghanaian football. Once dominated by traditional giants like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the league has witnessed the rise of ambitious, well-organized clubs from the west, bringing new energy, professionalism, and competition to the domestic scene.

With three different Western Region clubs winning the league in as many seasons, the region has firmly positioned itself as the new heartbeat of Ghanaian club football, a powerhouse reshaping the national narrative.