Gold Stars, Heart of Lions, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak seal Top-Four finish in Ghana Premier League

Gold Stars FC clinched a historic 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title on Sunday, capping off a historic season for the Miners. However, the battle for the remaining top-four spots remains uncertain, with judicial proceedings threatening to alter the final league standings.

As it stands, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak are poised to join Gold Stars among the elite top four, pending the outcome of a crucial disciplinary decision involving Nations FC.

Nations FC, who concluded their campaign in second place with 60 points, are under investigation for abandoning their penultimate league match against newly promoted Basake Holy Stars. The game, which ended in controversy after a second penalty was awarded to Holy Stars, saw Nations FC walk off the pitch on the instructions of club owner Dr. Kwame Kyei.

Basake Holy Stars have since lodged a formal complaint, requesting that the Football Association award them three points and three goals in accordance with league regulations. Should the Disciplinary Committee uphold the appeal, a verdict expected on Monday, June 9, Nations FC would suffer a three-point deduction, dropping to 57 points and sliding to fifth place.

In that event, Heart of Lions would rise to second place, Asante Kotoko would claim third, and Hearts of Oak, currently tied with Kotoko on 58 points but trailing on head-to-head record, would leapfrog into fourth, edging Nations FC out of the top-four bracket.

Such a ruling would come as a major blow to Nations FC, whose remarkable campaign would be overshadowed by a single, ill-fated decision. For Hearts of Oak, however, the verdict could offer a late but welcome boost, potentially rescuing a season that has seen its fair share of ups and downs.