Gold Stars join Ghana Premier League elite with historic title win

Bibiani Gold Stars have inscribed their name in the annals of Ghanaian football history, becoming the 14th club to win the Ghana Premier League since its inception in 1956.

In a season marked by resilience, consistency, and tactical brilliance, the Miners rose to the summit of Ghana's top flight for the very first time, crowning a campaign that will be remembered for years to come.

Under the astute leadership of head coach Frimpong Manso, Gold Stars sealed their debut title in emphatic fashion, thrashing already-relegated Accra Lions 4â€“0 at Dun’s Park on the final day. The raucous home crowd in Bibiani witnessed a performance that encapsulated their team’s remarkable journey, defined by grit, perseverance, and an unshakeable belief in their dream.

Gold Stars now join an illustrious list of Ghanaian clubs to have tasted Premier League glory. They are the latest inductees into a storied group of champions that includes legendary sides such as Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and AshantiGold.

Asante Kotoko continue to lead the all-time rankings with 25 league titles, followed closely by their fierce rivals Hearts of Oak with 21. AshantiGold occupy third place with four tiles, while Aduana FC and Accra Great Olympics have each lifted the trophy twice.

In the category of one-time champions, where Gold Stars now reside, are Berekum Chelsea, Legon Cities (formerly Wa All Stars), Eleven Wise, Ebusua Dwarfs, Real Republicans, Sekondi Hasaacas, Medeama SC, FC Samartex, and now the newly crowned kings from Bibiani.

The Miners' 2024-25 title run was forged through collective effort, tactical discipline, and an impressive home record. Dun’s Park evolved into an impenetrable fortress, with Gold Stars racking up crucial victories and asserting their dominance against seasoned opponents.