Gold Stars near completion of signing of Basake Holy Stars winger Emmanuel Agyei

Bibiani Gold Stars are set to bolster their squad with the acquisition of exciting winger Emmanuel Agyei from Basake Holy Stars.

The player is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2028.

Agyei successfully completed his medical examinations earlier before finalising the move for an undisclosed fee. The speedy wide player caught Gold Stars' attention with his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League, where his dribbling skills and direct attacking play made him one of the most dangerous wingers in the competition.

The signing represents an important piece of business for Gold Stars as they prepare for their historic debut in the CAF Champions League next season. Agyei's pace and creativity are expected to add a new dimension to the club's attacking options.

Gold Stars' technical team believes the young winger has the potential to grow into a key player for the club in coming seasons.