Gold Stars prepare for Ghana Premier League coronation today

Six days after etching their name into the annals of Ghanaian football, Gold Stars FC are set to be officially presented with the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League trophy after their coronation match against regional rivals Medeama SC on Saturday June 14.

The ceremonial encounter at the Duns Park in Bibiani will serve as the final act in what has been a historic campaign for the Miners. The much-anticipated trophy presentation will take place immediately after the match, as the club celebrates its first-ever top-flight title since its founding 27 years ago.

Head coach Frimpong Manso and his team are preparing to mark the occasion in grand style. The mining town of Bibiani has been transformed into a hub of excitement and jubilation, with celebrations expected to continue long after the final whistle.

A series of events have been organized to honor the team’s remarkable achievement. A highlight of the day will be a title parade through the town aboard an open-top bus, with players and staff sharing the moment with thousands of jubilant supporters. The parade will culminate in a public celebration, where the squad will mount a stage to greet the fans who have supported them throughout their fairytale season.

Gold Stars sealed the title in emphatic fashion last weekend, dismantling relegated Accra Lions 4â€“0 at Duns Park. That dominant display not only secured the championship but also underscored the quality and cohesion that defined their campaign.

Saturday’s coronation match against Medeama is expected to be more festive than competitive, as the focus shifts to honoring a season that defied the odds and captivated the hearts of football fans nationwide.

As anticipation builds across Bibiani, the community prepares to revel in a moment that has been 27 years in the making. The Premier League trophy, soon to be lifted aloft by captain Vincent Atingah and his teammates, will symbolize not just sporting excellence but the pride and resilience of a club and town united in purpose.

With continental football on the horizon in the form of the CAF Champions League next season, Gold Stars FC’s story is far from over.

But for today, all eyes are on Bibiani, where Ghana’s newest champions will finally receive the silverware their historic campaign so richly deserves.