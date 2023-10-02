Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei applauds team despite defeat to Olympics

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei has praised his team for their performance in their narrow defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

Both teams served their fans to a great spectacle in either half of the game with Annor Walker’s lads pipping the visitors, thanks to brilliant goal by forward, Michael Osei.

Osei fired into the post on 48 minutes after noticing Gold Stars goalie Yaw Osei was off his mark. Olympics held on to that lead to record their first win of the campaign.

Gold Stars coach, Michael Osei admitted at full time, the defeat was hard to take but lauded his players for their display.

He told StarTimes: “Let me say to my guys, better luck next time. It was a game that we controlled the game very well in all the departments.

“…But all the same I will congratulate the guys. They played well today but very unfortunate we lost the game 1-0 which is very painful for the day.”

Gold Stars are at home to RTU for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante