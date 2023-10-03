GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei backs new boy Alex Aso to start scoring

Published on: 03 October 2023
Alex Aso

Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei is confident forward Alex Aso will find his mojo and start scoring again.

Aso joined The Miners before the start of the season from Legon Cities but is yet to open his opened his goal scoring account at his new club. The 23-year-old had his goal controversially disallowed when Gold Stars hosted Kotoko at Dun’s Park on September 23 2023.

“Aso is a fantastic player. He works a lot. He is one of the guys I believe he will score because he works for it,” Osei told StarTimes.

“The way he is playing his game, everybody is happy about his performance. He is creating chances. He is fighting. I know one day his goal scoring will be okay for him,” he added.

Gold Stars welcome RTU to Dun’s Park for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante
