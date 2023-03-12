Gold Stars tactician Michael Osei blames Hearts draw on lack of concentration

Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has said his side were denied all 3 points when they locked horns with Hearts of Oak at Dun's Park on Saturday, March 11 2023 because they lost concentration.

Gold Stars got an early lead in the 4th minute through Evans Owusu.

They went into the break with that narrow lead and after recess looked set to record their first win over Heart of Oak.

Michael Osei's lads were denied this feat when substitute Isaac Mensah headed in the equalizer in stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors.

Speaking to StarTimes after full time Michael Osei said: "Very unfortunate that we concede that last minute goal with the lack of concentration because this is the last minute.

''We need to focus, we need to be disciplined and defend that goal. It has happened and there's nothing that we can do. We need to learn from it and make sure it won't happen next time. We're disappointed we couldn't get the whole 3 points."

Gold Stars travel to Abrankese to face King Faisal for their next game.

By Suleman Asante