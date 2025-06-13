Golden Kick SC call for fairness ahead of FA Cup final against Asante Kotoko

Golden Kick SC are demanding fairness ahead of the MTN FA Cup final against Asante Kotoko this weekend.

In a statement from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Epton in the build-up to the clash, he stressed that the lower-division side must not be denied the rewards that come with winning the trophy should they beat the Porcupine Warriors.

This comes after arguments that Golden Kick should allow Kotoko to win the FA Cup final because the club does not have the financial muscle to represent Ghana in Africa.

Joseph Epton strongly disagrees with this position and insists that the final must be played fairly without looking at any club’s ability to play in Africa next season.

“To deny GKSC the fruits of a deserved triumph due to financial or logistical assumptions undermines the very spirit of fair competition.

“The CAF Confederation Cup is not a gift - it is an achievement. And if GKSC earns it, we will have done so the right way: through performance on the field. Let merit lead. Let football remain fair,” Joseph Epton said in his statement.

The MTN FA Cup final comes off on Sunday, June 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The match will kick off at 5 pm.