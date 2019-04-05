Golden Kick Sporting Club pip Attram De Visser Academy to win Accra West Divisional tourney

Division Two side Golden Kick Sporting Club emerged winners of the Accra West Division 2 and 3 tournament after defeating Attram De Visser in the final.

The competition which started from a league format saw the top two teams in the various zones qualifying to the knockout stages.

Attram de Visser and Golden Kicks Sporting Club qualified from Zone 1 and Best XII and Rescue Boyz FC also qualified from Zone 2 after the league

The knockout stage of the tournament was held at the Asamoah Gyan complex which was competed among clubs such as Attram De Visser, Golden Kick Sporting Club, Rescue Boyz FC and Best XII.

Golden Kick Sporting Club defeated Best XII by a lone goal in the semi-finals while a nine goals thriller saw Attram De Visser club defeat Rescue Boyz by 6-3.

In the final game Ishmael Nortey's penalty in the 80th minute secured the win for Golden Kick Sporting Club.