Golden Kick vs Asante Kotoko will not be an easy match - Wilson Arthur

FA Cup chairman Wilson Arthur says the 2024/25 FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick will be a tough contest, despite the difference in division between the two sides.

The final is set for Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, with kickoff at 5:00 PM.

He highlighted Golden Kick’s incredible run, knocking out giants like Accra Hearts of Oak and Karela United before defeating fellow Division One side Attram Di Visser, who had eliminated league champions Gold Stars.

"What makes it exciting is the clubs involved if you look at Golden Kick a Division One club what can they do but this year they have lived up to the slogan for the FA Cup. Look at how they knocked out Accra Hearts of Oak in the round of 16 the quarterfinal stage they went on to knock out another premier league club Karela United at the Baba Yara then going on to meet their coequal Attram De Visser," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

"It is the same Attram De Visser that had knock out current premier League champions Gold Stars from the round of 16 so for Golden Kick to beat Attram Di Visser 3-1 it was an emphatic statement. So the match that they are going to face almighty Asante Kotoko it is not an easy match,"

Asante Kotoko, favourites on paper, will need to be at their best against a Golden Kick side that has already surprised many.