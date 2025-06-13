Golden Kick's participation in Africa depends on FA Cup final result - CEO

Golden Kick SC's CEO, Joseph Epton, has addressed concerns about the club's potential participation in the CAF Confederation Cup if they win the MTN FA Cup final against Asante Kotoko.

Epton emphasised that the team's financial situation should not affect their right to compete in Africa if they earn it through merit.

"Sports is built on merit, not convenience," Epton stated. "If Golden Kick Sporting Club earns victory on the pitch, then we deserve every reward that comes with it - regardless of our size, budget, or perceived readiness for CAF competitions."

Epton added that the club will assess their situation after the final and make a responsible decision about participating in the CAF Confederation Cup. If financial constraints become an issue, they may seek sponsorships or partnerships.

The MTN FA Cup final between Golden Kick SC and Asante Kotoko SC is scheduled to take place on June 15 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kickoff at 5 pm.

A win would earn Golden Kick a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, pending their ability to meet the competition's requirements.