Goldfields Ghana to pump money in Medeama's African campaign

Goldfields Ghana Limited, the major sponsors of Medeama SC, are ready to pump a lot of money into the club's African campaign next season following their Ghana Premier League triumph.

Medeama clinched the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League on Sunday after beating Tamale City FC 3-0 to climax the season in the last round at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

This is the first time in the history of the Ghanaian top-flight, the Yellow and Mauves, have emerged champions.

Medeama finished top of the league standings with 60 points after 34 matches with 18 wins, 6 drawn games, and 10 defeats, scoring 44 goals and conceding 29 times.

As champions of Ghana, Medeama will represent the country in next year's CAF Champions League competition, which requires a lot of funding to be able to compete at the highest level.

The team will need to augment their squad with a lot of high-profile players, a quality technical bench, amongst others, to ensure their effectiveness in the competition.

Goldfields have budgeted around US$2 million to finance Medeama's participation in the biggest club competition on the continent next term, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The last time the Tarkwa-based club was involved in CAF inter-club's competition was in 2016, where they eliminated South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the Confederation Cup playoff to make the group stage.

Medeama missed out on a place in the final after finishing second in their group behind Algerian outfit MO Bejaia, who eventually lost to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.