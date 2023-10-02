Goldfields Ghana urged to reinstate sponsorship for Medeama SC in CAF Champions League journey

Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament (MP) George Mireku Duker has called upon Goldfields Ghana to reconsider its decision to terminate its sponsorship deal with Medeama SC.

The MP stressed that Goldfields Ghana, as a company operating in Tarkwa, has a responsibility to support the Ghanaian champions, especially after their qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Speaking at a press conference following Medeama's historic qualification, Duker emphasised the importance of Goldfields Ghana's continued support for the Tarkwa club. He urged the mining company to rescind the letter they sent to Medeama discontinuing their financial backing.

"Goldfields Ghana must as soon as possible rescind their decision of not sponsoring Medeama again. It’s their responsibility to support Medeama, and as the MP, I want them to rescind the letter they wrote to the club. We will talk to their leadership in South Africa to see the need to sponsor Medeama," stated Mr. Mireku Duker.

Medeama secured their place in the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time by eliminating Guinean giants Horoya AC in the final phase of the preliminary round. Despite a 2-1 defeat in the second leg fixture in Guinea, Medeama advanced with a 4-3 aggregate score-line.