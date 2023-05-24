Goldfields promises $2 Million reward for Medeama's Ghana Premier League victory

Headline sponsors of Medeama, Goldfields, has reportedly established a lucrative reward package worth $2 million for the playing squad if the team secure the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.

Following their resounding 5-1 victory over Premier League giants Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium, Medeama have now overtaken Aduana to claim the top spot in the league standings with just three games remaining in the campaign.

Reports from the local media indicate that Goldfields, a mining company and the club's primary sponsor, has challenged the entire playing body and technical team of Medeama to clinch the league title in order to secure substantial prize money.

Goldfields have been a staunch supporter of the Tarkwa-based club, providing them with an annual sponsorship of $300,000.

Additionally, the company is nearing completion of the renovation of the T.N.A Park, which will be transformed into a 10,000-seater stadium, potentially for use by the club in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Medeama's next crucial encounter will be a home match against relegation-threatened King Faisal at Akoon Park, where a victory is imperative in their pursuit of the league title.