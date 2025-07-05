GoldStars and Kotoko to receive $100,000 from CAF for inter-club competitions

Ghana's representatives at the CAF inter-club competitions, Bibiani GoldStars and Asante Kotoko, will receive a whooping $100,000 from the Confederation of African Football as support fees for qualifying for Africa.

GoldStars, the Ghana Premier League champions, will participate in the CAF Champions League while Asante Kotoko plays in the CAF Confederation Cup.

During a press conference hosted by CAF President Patrice Motsepe in Morocco ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, it was announced the participation fees for the upcoming campaign will be increased from $50,000 to $100,000.

This means GoldStars and Kotoko will pocket $100,000 to begin preparations for their respective competitions.

The new season will begin in September with the first round of matches scheduled for the weekend of 19th to 21st.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the round will be done in the coming weeks with clubs expected to begin preparations immediately.

GoldStars are yet to resume pre-season but Asante Kotoko started camping last week, preparing for the President Cup against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will next travel to South Africa after the President Cup for the Toyota Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs.