GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso credits fans' patriotism for winning GPL

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his excitement and gratitude after guiding the club to its first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

The team secured the championship on the final day of the season, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Accra Lions and Nations FC's surprise loss to Heart of Lions.

Manso praised the fans and the town of Bibiani for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

"I am very happy because when you look at Bibiani and its environment, this is the first time they are seeing a League trophy," he said.

"I'm proud to be part of this team. I'm also very happy for the people of Bibiani â€” they've done a lot of work."

The team's remarkable home form was a key factor in their title charge, losing just once and conceding only five goals in 17 matches at Dun's Park all season.

With the league title secured, Manso will now focus on preparing the team for their debut in the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League.