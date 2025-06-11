GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso hints at augmenting squad ahead of CAF CL

After clinching their maiden Ghana Premier League title, GoldStars are set to compete in the continental competition and aim to make a strong impression.

"We need to add to the squad because that is another level," Manso said, acknowledging the need for reinforcement to succeed in the Champions League.

"At every level, you need to add. We will see the kind of quality we want, whether experienced or youth." Manso revealed that he has a draft of potential signings, but details will be revealed later.

Manso's comments suggest that GoldStars are ambitious about their CAF Champions League campaign and want to build a strong team to surpass the preliminary stage.

The team will hope to replicate the performance of Medeama SC, who reached the group stages in 2023. With careful planning and strategic signings, GoldStars aim to make a lasting impact in African football.