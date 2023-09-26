'Good football' will bring fans to the stadium - Yaw Preko offers solution to low patronage of local league

Ex-Ghana international and former coach of Accra Great Olympics has asserted that only good football will get fans to patronize Ghana Premier League matches.

His comments come in the wake of the poor attendance recorded at some league centers.

According to Preko, fans crave for a good spectacle anytime they come to the stadium and as such they will show up if quality football is guaranteed.

He said: "It's a different era in terms of the supporters trooping in. Yes, they want to see good football. What I like about Hearts and Kotoko is all they want is, express good football and the supporters will come in their numbers.

"...This is what Hearts and Kotoko supporters need. All they need is the team to start winning and playing fine football and they will come in their numbers."

By Suleman Asante

