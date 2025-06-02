Good performances at Unity Cup complicate Black Stars’ September World Cup squad selection – Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says the rise of new talents during the 2025 Unity Cup has intensified competition for places in Ghana’s squad ahead of the September World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking after his side’s 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in London on Saturday, Addo admitted that the performances from several fringe and debutant players have complicated his selection process for the crucial matches against Chad and Mali.

“Surely, we will continue to observe them. We played well in the last World Cup qualifiers, so the others who were not there also did well,” Addo said.

“This makes my job hard in the end, to decide in September. But we will still observe them â€” how they perform at their clubs. But yeah, today, like I said, I'm very, very satisfied.”

The convincing win saw Ghana take third place in the tournament and featured goals from Jordan Ayew, Razak Simpson, Mohammed Fuseini, and Lawrence Agyekum.

Simpson, Fuseini, and Agyekum both opened their international goal accounts, while debutant Abdul Aziz Issah was handed valuable minutes.

Addo also welcomed back Felix Afena-Gyan, who returned to the national setup for the first time since 2022.