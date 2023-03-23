'Good to be back'- Salis Abdul Samed reacts after joining Black Stars camp 

Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is happy to join the Black Stars team in Kumasi for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The 22-year-old was the last player to join the team on Tuesday from his base in France.

𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 ✌🏾🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/4AkrFEfX7C — Abdul Samed 🇬🇭⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) March 23, 2023

Samed was one of the outstanding players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the Black Stars.

He formed a good partnership with Arsenal star Thomas Partey at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Clermont Foot midfielder made his debut for the Black Stars against Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in October 2022.

He is expected to feature in the game for Ghana against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.