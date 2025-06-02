Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison wins hearts in Kenya

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Morrison continues to impress at Kenyan giants Gor Mahia despite ongoing talks about a potential nationality switch to represent Kenya internationally.

Since joining from Asante Kotoko in July 2024, Morrison has transitioned from a defensive to a more attacking midfield role following an injury to Austin Odhiambo. His impact has been immediate, scoring and assisting in crucial fixtures, including a comeback win over Mathare United and a standout performance against Posta Rangers.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has initiated discussions with Morrison about switching allegiance, even presenting paperwork for naturalisation. But the 23-year-old says he has delayed the process to reflect and seek advice from his family.

“I’ve visited their federation headquarters twice, but I’m the one delaying the process,” he said. “I want to play for my homeland, Ghana.”

Morrison’s desire to don the Black Stars jersey remains strong despite the growing admiration from Gor Mahia fans, who now fondly call him “Onyango.”

For now, Morrison is focused on helping Gor Mahia compete for silverware while holding on to the hope of a Ghana national team call-up.