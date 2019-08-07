Gor Mahia set to announce former Kotoko coach Steve Pollack as new manager

Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia will announce former Asante Kotoko gaffer Steve Pollack as their new coach in the coming days.

Steve Pollack is reported to have agreed to join the Nairobi based club following the resignation of Turkish tactician Hassan Oktay on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we received an official resignation letter from Hassan Oktay, because of family issues which he had asked the club for permission to solve them," club chairman Ambrose Rachier said.

“After the resignation we have made calls in search of a new coach who has since agreed to come over to agree on terms but up to now we have not agreed on any terms but we aim on sealing the deal and unveil him on Friday."

The English coach will be joining the Kenyans after leaving Asante Kotoko a few seasons ago. Pollack applied for the Gor Mahia job last season before it was handed to Hassan Oktay.

The 58-year old will lead Gor Mahia for CAF assignment this weekend against the Blavk Eagles in Bujumbura, Burundi this Sunday before hosting them next week at Kasarani.

Pollack previously coached FC Inter Turku and Berekum Chelsea.