Gospel singer Sonnie Badu excited about the future of Black Stars after Unity Cup performance

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has applauded the Black Stars following their performance at the just-ended Unity Cup tournament in London.

The Black Stars finished third after humbling Trinidad and Tobago in the third-and-fourth-place game 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last Saturday.

Before facing Trinidad and Tobago, the Black Stars lost to West African rivals Nigeria, but the performance of the new boys in the second half was admirable.

Badu believes Otto Addo will be presented with a selection dilemma while also applauding Kurt Okraku for ensuring the team recovered from the AFCON disappointment.

He posted on Instagram: "I think Coach Otto Addo has a big problem on his hands when it comes to team selection. Whether it was a good move or not, the old players pulling out gave new stars the opportunity to shine and I’m truly impressed! This time around, it feels like the veterans are pouring into the new players, and it’s showing.

"To Ghana FA, I see all your efforts to get things right this time. Mr. Kurt, well done. The love will surely come back!"

The singer has in the past criticised the FA following the Black Stars' poor display at major tournaments.

Ghana will return to action in September for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

