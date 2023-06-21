Government advised to intensify investment in Ghana football

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged Ghana's government to increase funding in Ghana football.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, he made this statement when receiving the Ghana Premier League Medeama SC.

The Tarkwa-based club paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Speaker of Parliament today at his chambers in the Parliament building in Accra to present him with the trophy they won.

A contingent led by the club's president, Mr Moses Armah Parker, and Board chairman, Dr. Tony Aubyn, board member, Mr James Essilfie, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuayem, Hon. Mireku Duker, the technical team, and the playing body expressed their excitement at meeting the Speaker for the first time and expressed their desire for him to be a patron of the club.

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin expressed his gratitude for becoming the first Speaker of Parliament in Ghana's history to welcome the Ghana Premier League champions. He then urged the government to invest more in football because it has turned into a financially viable business.

"Government needs to invest more in football infrastructure, and create more football opportunities because football has become a big business. I have said this severally in Parliament and I expect it to be done. Countries are developing their football because of the financial returns they get. Football can boost our economy more than Gold and Cocoa." He's quoted.

He agreed to be the club's patron and charged them with retaining their title as Ghana's champions and attempting to invade Africa as a whole.

The team will soon begin preparations ahead of next season by augmenting the squad.