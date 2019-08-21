Government-backed candidate Amponsah accused of being behind decision to deny club owners stadium use

Government-backed candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah has been accused of masterminding the denial of a stadium use by club owners for a consultative meeting in Accra on Tuesday.

Techiman City president Charles Kwadwo Ntim claims a third-party has informed him the young football administrator worked against the hugely successful meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Football administrators were blocked from using the facility at the Accra stadium over claims of 'order from above' in a dramatic episode which has sparked controversy in the West African nation.

While there have been accusing fingers pointed at various directions amid conspiracy theories, Techiman City owner Charles Kwadwo Ntim, has leveled a serious allegation against the Ghana FA aspirant.

"Oduro Sarfo told me Nana Yaw Amponsah called the National Sports Authority (NSA) not to allow the clubs to convey at the Accra sports stadium." he told Asempa FM on Wednesday.

The volatile allegation has the tendency to throw spokes into the ambition of the dynamic FIFA intermediary, who is seeking to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as Ghana FA boss.

While GHANAsoccernet.com cannot independently verify the damning allegation, it appears the owner of Phar Rangers must react to the stormy allegation to avert an irreparable damage to his ambition.

Local football administrators were struck with shock after authorities of the National Sports Authority denied the group the opportunity to hold a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday despite paying the facility user fee.

The needless and backward approach appears to have backfired with key figures being accused of masterminding the old age tactics.

The stakeholders meeting was subsequently held at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Hall in Osu, which was hugely attended by football aficionados.

Nana Yaw Amponsah is perceived to have received a ringing endorsement from the government to run for the hot seat.