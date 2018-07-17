"Government erred in banning football" - says former Ghana FA chief Nana Yaw Owusu

Former Ghana Football Association Vice Chairman Nana Yaw Owusu has called on the government to re-think their decision to ban football in the country - insisting that they were wrong in taking that decision.

Following a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which captured several members of the Ghana FA and referees taking bribes to influence the outcome of games, government took the decision to halt football activities in the West African country.

But government held talks with FIFA over the current impasse facing football in the country.

After the government-FIFA meetings, Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng were appointed as the Liaison team to spearhead football activities in the country.

For football to return, GHALCA – the welfare body of the clubs – last week met the liaison team in an attempt to get football activities back in the country but could not arrive at a amicable decision.

"I believe government is taking a rush decision. I don't see the fault of clubs owners and spectators so i don't know why we should all suffer. Government has the right to investigate but trying to dissolve GFA or football is my problem," Nana Owusu told Happy FM.

"When Anas did his investigations into the Judiciary system i didn't see nor hear government taking steps to dissolve that arm of government. They can deal with those individuals found in the video misbehaving but calling football off is not the answer."

"We can take out the bad nuts out of the system. Collapsing everything to start all over again is a wrong move. Government should rather hold meetings with all stakeholders and call congress to find solutions and the way forward. In dealing with this issue, we have ignored the footballers and those investing their monies into the game. They are the ones suffering the most."

Despite football in the country being halted, a press release from the FIFA/CAF liaison team indicated its readiness to support Aduana Stars in its current CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

"The Liaison team can't run football. They must know that because nobody can run football without the involvement of club owners. How can you participate in international competitions when you don't play any local league? We should all competitions on hold because we will disgrace ourselves," he concluded.