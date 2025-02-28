'Government only pays the salary of the Black Stars head coach' – Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified that the government does not pay the salaries of the assistant coaches and backroom staff of the Black Stars.

According to Henry Asante Twum, the GFA’s Communications Director, the state only covers the wages of head coach Otto Addo, while the association funds the rest of the technical team.

Twum made these remarks in response to concerns about why the GFA did not consult the government before appointing additional backroom staff.

“Apart from the head coach of the Black Stars, none of the coaches of the other national teams is remunerated by the state,” he stated on Sporty FM.

He also addressed former President John Mahama’s directive for the Minister of Youth and Sports to hold the GFA accountable for Black Stars budgets.

Twum clarified that the association does not manage government funds concerning the national team.

“Making Black Stars budgets public is not the responsibility of the GFA. It’s the responsibility of the Sports Ministry,” he explained.

Ghana will play Chad in Accra on March 21 before facing Madagascar in Morocco on March 24, 2025, as part of their preparations for next year’s global tournament.