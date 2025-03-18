Government plans to renovate Cape Coast Stadium for exclusive Black Stars use

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has revealed plans to renovate the Cape Coast Stadium and reserve it exclusively for the Black Stars’ home matches.

Adams’ comments come amid concerns over the country’s deteriorating sports infrastructure, which led to a temporary ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on hosting international matches due to the lack of a certified stadium for Category A games.

“If you look at the key stadium facilities we have, Cape Coast is the one that will not require much to refurbish quickly. For now, we plan to keep it as a national stadium for the Black Stars only, without allowing clubs to use it,” Adams said in an interview with TV3.

He added that the government aims to have the stadium ready for the September and October international windows when Ghana resumes its 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Afterwards, the focus will shift to renovating the Accra and Kumasi stadiums to ensure they meet international standards.

The Cape Coast Stadium last hosted an international match in November 2021, when Ghana secured a 1-0 victory over South Africa in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Since then, it has failed to meet CAF’s licensing requirements for hosting top-tier international games.