Government delegation returns from Zurich with NO plan to dissolve Ghana FA

The Ghana government has hit a brick wall in their attempts to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after a meeting with FIFA in Zurich.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released a statement to expound on their last month's meeting with world's football governing body.

The meeting which was held on, Friday, June 29, 2018, saw the Minister, Hon., Isaac Asiamah and some members of government as well as two members from the FA travel to Zurich to deliberate on ways forward for Ghana Football after the Anas expose.

Following the meeting the two parties, an interim committee will be formed to continue with the process of sanitizing the sport in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng have been chosen to liaise between the FIFA and CAF so as to see the running of football in the West African nation.

Below is the Statement from the Ministry