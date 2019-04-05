Government to support clubs in Africa next season- Kudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo has confirmed that government will provide financial support to Ghanaian clubs in Africa club competition next season.

According to him, government will bear the cost of the away matches of clubs in Africa.

"Government has decided to bear the cost for all the away matches of our clubs (tickets and accomodation). This is apart from the $200,000 and $150,000 for the Champions League and Confederations Cup", he told Oyerepa FM.

"The agreement is to pay for a contingent of 30 players and officials", he added.

The former CEO of AshantiGold also urged the clubs participating in the Special Competition to eye for the ultimate as they will get support to represent Ghana in Africa.

"From what am hearing that the government of Ghana wants to do to help clubs that qualify for Africa, i will urge every club whether Premier,Division One or Division 2 to try winning their respective competitions to qualify for Africa".

Asante Kotoko have benefitted from this support during their CAF Confederation Cup which the government aided them with $150,000.