Government to support Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko in Africa

National Lottery Authority boss Sammi Awuku has stated that the government will support Asante Kotoko's Africa campaign.

The reds will have the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season after winning the Ghana Premier League in 2021/22.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Awuku praised Kotoko for their success and said that the government will ensure that the Porcupine Warriors excel in Africa, while also challenging them to improve their attack.

“I believe that in terms of tactical discipline, it's been good, their scoring ability is what they (Kotoko) should work on.

“You cannot waste such opportunities in Africa. But their overall game plan looks very fantastic.

“Government will do its part, same as the NLA and also the Ministry of Youth and Sports to raise funds for Kotoko to do well in Africa,” Sammi Awuku said.

The Porcupine Warriors lifted the trophy in front of thousands of fans at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after a convincing 3-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday evening.

Prosper Narteh Ogum ‘s side secured their position as champions on June 2, but had to wait until their final home game of the season to get their hands on the trophy.

Kotoko were awarded the trophy in front of thousands of fans who were absolutely delighted to witness the team’s success after a disappointing last season in which the Porcupine Warriors went trophyless while bitter rivals Hearts of Oak won both the league and the FA Cup.

Before the trophy presentation, Kotoko defeated Elmina Sharks 3-0 in an entertaining game.

Left-back Ibrahim Imoro scored a stunning free-kick on 26 minutes to give Kotoko a halftime lead.

Kotoko came out of the break determined to score more goals, and Cameroonian attacker Mfegue Omgba delivered, scoring twice in the final 12 minutes.

Kotoko will conclude their campaign in Accra against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League campaign.