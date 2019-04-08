Govt to review Black Stars winning bonus ahead of 2019 AFCON

Government of Ghana is expected to announce a special financial package for the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to staged in Egypt in June.

The package, is expected to motivate the team to win the 2019 AFCON and end Ghana’s 37 year wait for a major title after last winning the Africa Cup title in 1982.

The decision of the government to provide a special incentive for the team was reached after the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo met with Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan and Deputy Andre Ayew a few weeks ago.

The meeting which has been kept from the public was to discuss an increment in the winning bonus of the team in the hope that it will motivate the players and technical team to go all out and win Africa’s most prestigious football competition come July.

NSA Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, is the highest government official who has so far confirmed that the meeting took place between the President and the leadership of the Black Stars playing body.

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang confirmed the meeting on Fox FM in Kumasi but refused to give out much details on what transpired.

“It’s true they (Asamoah Gyan & Andre Ayew, Black Stars captain & vice) met President Nana Addo to discuss winning bonuses and everything that would be needed to help Ghana win the AFCON.

“I wouldn’t like to put the cart before the horse so at the right time we will meet the press to make whatever decision we take public,” he noted.

He also confirmed Ghana will pitch Camp in Qatar for the final Preparations of the 2019 AFCON.

Currently, the Black Stars are paid around $5, 000 as winning bonuses, a reduction of the $10,000 per win before the New Patriotic Party took over in 2016.