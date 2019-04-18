Gov't yet to approve 2019 AFCON budget- Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dan Kwaku Yeboah has refuted claims in the media concerning the $8 million budget allocated to the Black Stars for the AFCON 2019.

According to him government is yet to finalize the budget for the AFCON which is slated for June.

The reported $8 million if approved will also see to the winning bonus of the players increased from $5,000 to $10,000 at the tournament.

“The budget for AFCON 2019 is not ready yet. All that we are hearing are rumors and media speculation as usual. But am sure the budget will be out a few days before the team departs for their camping base either in Abu Dhabi or Turkey, he told Joy FM.

He also added Ghanaians should expect an increase in the budget for the AFCON because the winning bonuses to the players should they progress to the final match will be more than the prize money for the AFCON.

“The Black Stars take a minimum of $5,000 as winning bonus per player. So if you are winning all the 6 or 7 matches and you are paying $5,000 per player, times the number of matches times the number of contingents, obviously it will be more than the prize money”.

GHANAsoccernet checks also indicates that the government is yet to settle on increasing the winning bonus of the players.

There have been reports in the local media concerning government paying $10,000 as winning bonus to the players during the tournament to motivate the players.