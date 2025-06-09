GPL: Coach Bashir Hayford undecided about Heart of Lions future after top-four finish

The head coach of Heart of Lions, Bashir Hayford, is facing an uncertain future at the club heading into the off-season.

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season ended over the weekend when the final round of games was played by the participating clubs.

Heart of Lions, in their last game of the campaign, defeated Nations FC 2-0 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Courtesy of the win, Heart of Lions finished third in the Ghana Premier League table with a points tally of 60.

Asked in his post-match interview whether he will remain as head coach of Heart of Lions, Coach Bashir Hayford answered, “I don’t know. For me, I don’t know. Wherever the wind will take me, I will go, but for now I don’t know.”

The experienced tactician is expected to hold engagements with the management of Heart of Lions in the off-season before deciding on his future.

Following what has been a very good season for the club, chances are that Coach Bashir Hayford will stay at the club for the next football season.