Published on: 13 January 2023
GPL: Don’t blame referees for poor attendance – Referees chief

A top refereeing official George Kweku Manu [G.K. Manu] has said, low patronage of the ongoing Ghana Premier League cannot be blamed on the knights of the whistle.

According to the well-acclaimed G.K. Manu, numerous factors have led to the current scourge of the local game where attracting masses to local match venues have become an act of futility. Scores of people continue to neglect the local game with league matches recording very low numbers in terms of attendance.

Persons who have sought to analyse the situation at hand have often pointed accusing fingers at poor officiating and a perception of unfair officiating dished out by referees and match officials.

However, G.K. Manu who now acts as the Chairman of the Ashanti regional Referees Association has vehemently refuted such claims.

Speaking on Sompa TV’S GPL Xtra show, the retired referee said, singling out referees for blame on the subject of low patronage of the league is below belt.

Watch the video below to grasp the entire point of Retired Referee G.K. Manu

