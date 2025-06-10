GPL final day defeat will prepare us for FA Cup final - Kotoko Coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito views his team's defeat to Vision FC on the final day of the Ghana Premier League as a valuable learning experience ahead of the MTN FA Cup final.

Kotoko ended the league season in fourth place, but they have a chance to end the campaign on a high note by winning the FA Cup.

"We saw it coming before the Medeama game," Zito said in a post-match interview.

"Vision FC played well and they deserve to win, but the positive side is that this defeat serves as a wake-up call for the final."

Zito believes the loss will help him rearrange his team for the FA Cup final against Golden Kick on June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The winner of the MTN FA Cup will qualify for the preliminary stage of next season's CAF Confederation Cup.