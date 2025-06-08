GPL Final Day: Encounter against Vision FC is a must-win game for us – Kotoko coach Karim Zito insists

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has stressed that securing a win against Vision FC this weekend is non-negotiable for his team.

According to the experienced tactician, his team is heading into the final game of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with the mindset that they must secure the three points at all cost.

Speaking to AKSC Media in a pre-match interview, the coach described the match as a must-win game for his team.

“We are preparing well for our last game. We want to use the preparation of the game against Vision to play to prepare for the final of the MTN FA Cup the following well.

“We are still competing in the league. I don’t easily give up on my objectives until I finish. Anything can happen and we are still chasing. So, this is a must-win game for us,” Coach Abdul Karim Zito said.

The match between Vision FC and Asante Kotoko will be played on Sunday, June 8. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.