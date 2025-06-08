GPL Final Day: Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford eyes victory against Nations FC to finish in top four

The head coach of Heart of Lions, Bashir Hayford, is geared up ahead of his team’s game against Nations FC in the final weekend of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

According to the coach, his team has prepared well for the game and will be aiming for a win to finish the season in the top four of the league table.

“It’s our last game and we are preparing to go and finish the league so that we will see where we will occupy on the league table at the end of the season. We were in contention for the top, maybe for the league title. As it is now, we are now aiming for the top four.

“We want to make sure that if we don’t get the league title we will find ourselves in the top four and then give ourselves another title competition [next season],” Coach Bashir Hayford told Heart of Lions TV in his pre-match interview.

Lions currently sit fourth in the Ghana Premier League standings with 57 points. A defeat to Nations FC and a win for Hearts of Oak against FC Samartex will see the Kpando-based club dropping out of the top four.

The game between Nations FC and Heart of Lions is scheduled for Sunday, June 8. The match will kick off at 3pm at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.