GPL Final Day: We are going to give our best to beat Berekum Chelsea – Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko, is eyeing a positive end to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season ahead of his team’s final game of the campaign against Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking in a pre-match interview with Medi TV, the coach said his team has prepared well for the final game of the season and will give everything on the matchday to secure victory.

“We have to concentrate on our last game against Chelsea. We have to win the last game and see how the other results will go. Definitely, we are going to have a very good game on Sunday.

“This is the last game for the season to go and prepare and come back. So, we are going to give our best to win and then see what will happen,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

The final game of the season between Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea will be played on Sunday, June 8.

The match will kick off at 3 pm at TnA Stadium.