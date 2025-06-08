GPL Final Day: We must go all out if we want to beat Vision FC – Kotoko coach Karim ZIto

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has rallied his players to go all out against Vision FC in their final game of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors will be ending the season away from home in what will be a tricky fixture for the side.

Speaking ahead of the match, Coach Abdul Karim Zito said he has no doubt facing Vision FC will be difficult, acknowledging that the opponent is a good side.

“Vision is not a bad team. They have a good team and they have a good technical team. They also have the same mindset like Dreams FC. They want to develop these boys to change their lives through football. It won’t be an easy match for us and we also have to go all out,” the Kotoko coach said in his pre-match interview with the club’s YouTube channel.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito continued, “The way we ended our home matches on a good note we also want to end our away match on a good note.”

The match between Vision FC and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.