GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

GPL: Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara eyes win against FC Samartex on final day to end season on a good note

Published on: 02 June 2025
GPL: Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara eyes win against FC Samartex on final day to end season on a good note

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has set his sights on guiding the team to victory against FC Samartex next weekend to end the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season on a good note.

Despite facing some challenges in the season, the coach has been able to navigate the turbulence and could see his team finishing in the top four at the end of the campaign.

On Sunday, Coach Ouattara’s side showed a lot of resilience to secure a hard-fought 2-0 win against Legon Cities in the penultimate game of the season.

Speaking to journalists after the match, the coach said his team will be looking for another win next weekend in the game against FC Samartex for a positive end to the season.

“We have another match next Sunday against Samartex. It will be one of the toughest matches. We will need the points to assess and project ourselves into the next season,” Coach Aboubakar Ouattara said.

The match between Hearts of Oak and FC Samartex will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 8.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more