GPL: ‘I’m not giving up on the league title’ – Kotoko coach Karim Zito insists after draw against Gold Stars

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has stressed that his team is not giving up on winning the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title until the season is over.

The gaffer and his team travelled to Bibiani this weekend to face off with Gold Stars in their Week 32 encounter of the soon-to-end league campaign.

In a game where both teams needed the three points to push for the league title, neither side could score and had to settle for a draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito said he is not giving up on the league title until the campaign is officially over. He is of the view that anything can happen in the last two games for the Porcupine Warriors to claim the league title.

“Anything can happen. When it is over then I give up. But when it is not over, I cannot give up,” Coach Karim Zito said.

After Kotoko’s goalless draw with Gold Stars on Sunday, the team sits third in the league table with 55 points, five points behind league leaders Nations FC.

For Kotoko to stand any chance of winning the league, Nations FC must lose both remaining games.