GPL: ‘It’s all about quality coaching’ – Bashir Hayford opens up about secret behind Heart of Lions’ top-four finish

Heart of Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, has revealed what helped his team to finish in the top four of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

According to him, the secret to the team’s impressive performance in the league campaign is the quality of his coaching.

From a team that struggled to compete in the 2023/24 campaign, Heart of Lions improved significantly in the 2024/25 campaign, fighting for the league title and only falling short by three points.

On the final day of the league season, Lions defeated Nations FC 2-0 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

In his post-match interview, Coach Bashir Hayford was asked about what worked for his team this season.

He answered, “It’s all about quality coaching. For me, that’s my job. You can see the boys have improved. I’ve enjoyed them because they have improved drastically.”

After coming close to clinching the league title this season, fans will be expecting Coach Bashir Hayford to lead the team to win the title next season.