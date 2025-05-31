GPL: Kassim Mingle says clash with Basake Holy Stars will decide Nations FC’s title fate

Nations FC head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, believes his side’s upcoming fixture against Basake Holy Stars will be the defining moment in their Ghana Premier League title chase.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mingle identified Sunday’s encounter in Ampain as a make-or-break fixture for Nations, who currently lead the league standings with 60 pointsâ€”three ahead of closest challengers Bibiani GoldStars.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s a match that will decide our destiny, that either we win the league or not; that match will decide the fate of us,” he stated, underlining the high stakes involved.

“They are fighting to escape from relegation, we are also fighting to win the league, so it’s going to be a very competitive game.”

The match against Basake, who are battling for survival in the top flight, kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday, June 1, as part of the penultimate round of the 2024/25 season.

Simultaneously, Bibiani GoldStars travel to face Berekum Chelsea in another crucial encounter that could influence the title race.

Elsewhere, Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to face Medeama at the Baba Yara Stadium, though they will be without four key players, including striker Kwame Opoku, in a fixture with top-four implications.