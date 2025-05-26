GPL: Kotoko coach Karim Zito admits his team missed striker Kwame Opoku in stalemate against Gold Stars

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has admitted that his team missed the quality of striker Kwame Opoku on Sunday when they faced Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

Opoku was not part of the Porcupine Warriors who travelled to Bibiani over the weekend to take on the Week 32 opponent in the 2024/25 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

The striker travelled to England on Saturday to join the Black Stars' camp for the upcoming Unity Cup.

In the absence of Kwame Opoku, who has scored nine goals for Kotoko this season, the team failed to score in the match against Gold Stars and settled for a goalless stalemate.

For Coach Karim Zito, his team missed Kwame Opoku.

“I missed one of my best players, so definitely, he being absent in this game has affected me. I wish he was here with us, but I can’t stop him from progressing in his life as a footballer. I bear no grudge against him. I want him to go there and play better. Yes, I miss him, but I don’t regret him going,” the Kotoko coach said.

The draw against Gold Stars keeps Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League title race with two games to go.

However, the team needs Nations FC and Gold Stars to lose their remaining matches to stand any chance of clinching the title.