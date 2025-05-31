GPL: Kotoko coach Karim Zito rues absence of key players ahead of Medeama clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has voiced his frustration over the absence of key players ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League encounter against Medeama SC on Sunday.

The match, scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kickoff at the Baba Yara Stadium on May 30, is pivotal for the Porcupine Warriors as they seek to keep their slim title hopes alive.

However, Kotoko’s preparations have been hit by a string of absentees, with four players ruled out of the contest.

Three playersâ€”defender Samba (O’Neil) Gilbani, captain Justice Blay, and midfielder Dauda Saakaâ€”will sit out the match after picking up yellow cards in the goalless draw against Bibiani GoldStars.

The fourth absentee is striker Kwame Opoku, who is away on international duty with the Black Stars at the Unity Cup in London.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Zito admitted the situation was far from ideal and pointed to the officiating in their last outing as a contributing factor.

“I’m not losing only Kwame Opokuâ€¦that was why seriously, I ran to the referee and assistant referee [when we played against Gold Stars] to complain that the yellow cards are too much.

“Out of that game, three of my regular players aren’t playingâ€¦so seriously, I’m not happy but I can do nothing,” he said.