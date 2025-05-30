GPL: Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko insists losing to Kotoko on Sunday is not an option

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko, has stated that his team has prepared well for their clash against Asante Kotoko this weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the target of his team is to deny the Porcupine Warriors a win at all costs.

Speaking to Medi TV in a pre-match interview, Coach Tanko said his team has set its sights on beating Asante Kotoko or sharing the spoils in the worst-case scenario.

"The target is to have a very good game in Kumasi. I think this is the first game that is going to be live since I took over, and it's motivation enough for the players to give their best. So, we are going to Kumasi to take a point or the three points,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

The Medeama SC head coach continued, “We are very prepared for Asante Kotoko. It will be one of the toughest matches, but my team is always improving, and I believe this weekend we will pick up our first away point or three points.”

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.